Watch John Sterling continue calling Yankees game after getting hit in head by foul ball

John Sterling wasn’t going to let a foul ball keep him from making his iconic end-of-game call.

The longtime New York Yankees radio broadcaster was in his usual spot behind the mic Saturday night when Boston Red Sox designated hitter Justin Turner fouled a pitch back. The ball flew back, bounced into the WFAN booth and drilled Sterling in the head.

“Ow! Ow! Ow! It really hit me,” Sterling told the listeners. “I didn't know it was coming back that far.”

Luckily, Sterling didn’t have to commentate much longer. Turner proceeded to ground out, giving the Yankees a 3-1 win and allowing Sterling a chance to deliver his signature line.

Check out the scene below:

The video everyone has been asking for.



No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win 💪 #SterlingCam pic.twitter.com/avHu9w6XfY — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) June 11, 2023

"You know, that foul ball actually hit me,” Sterling said. "Kind of glanced off my forehead, so I took one for the team."

The 84-year-old went on to say that he was OK. He returned to the booth Sunday night with a bandage above his left eye.

The ultimate team player, back in the booth again tonight 💙 https://t.co/J3zuGDWUSJ pic.twitter.com/BFqnAteusu — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 11, 2023

Despite the on-field rivalry, Sterling’s broadcast partner, Suzyn Waldman, shared on Sunday that Turner signed the infamous foul ball and left a message for Sterling.

“To John, no matter where you sit at a ballgame, you’re never safe,” it said.