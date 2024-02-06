When is the 2024 NBA 3-point contest? How to watch, event format, participants

The NBA is all about shooting -- and the league's best will showcase their long-range abilities in the annual 3-point contest.

With the league becoming so dependent on the 3-point shot, this competition has arguably become the highlight of All-Star Saturday Night.

Several All-Star players are already reported to be participating in this year's contest, including defending winner Damian Lillard. Another participant from last year, Tyrese Haliburton, will look to avenge his final round loss in front of his home fans in Indianapolis.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's everything to know about the NBA 3-point contest:

When is the 2024 NBA 3-point contest?

The 3-point contest is set for Saturday, Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

As is tradition, it will be held on the same day as other All-Star events like the skills challenge and dunk contest. Additionally, there will be a special 3-point shootout between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu.

What time is the 2024 NBA 3-point contest?

There typically is no exact start time, but it will be held after the skills challenge and directly before the Curry-Ionescu shootout. The night will end, as usual, with the dunk contest. Festivities are set to begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who is participating in the 2024 NBA 3-point contest?

Seven players have been reported as participants in the 3-point contest this season:

Nine players participated in the competition last year, so a few more names could still be added to the list.

How to watch the 2024 NBA 3-point contest

The 3-point contest will be broadcast on TNT. It will also be available to stream on TNTdrama.com.

When is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers.