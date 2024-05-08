Knicks fans aim NSFW chant at Reggie Miller in Game 2 vs. Pacers

Reggie Miller returned to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday -- Knicks fans made sure to remind him.

As New York sealed a Game 2 win over the Indiana Pacers, Knicks fans started chanting "F-ck you, Reggie" as Miller worked the TNT broadcast.

Knicks fans chanting, 'F*ck you, Reggie!' at Reggie Miller as New York takes Game 2 over the Pacers 🗣️pic.twitter.com/J7qViKbC2y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 9, 2024

Knicks wing Josh Hart amusingly even came up to Miller to let him know what the fans were chanting.

Josh Hart letting Reggie Miller know that the Knicks fans were chanting "F*ck you Reggie!" 🤣pic.twitter.com/FAdjwtdJph https://t.co/NUAZMKK7Qt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 9, 2024

Miller, of course, had several notable games as a Pacer against the Knicks in his playing days.

That includes the infamous Madison Square Garden moment when Miller scored eight points in the final nine seconds to seal a 107-105 Indiana Game 1 conference semifinals win.

On "The Dan Patrick Show" on Monday, Miller said half-jokingly during an interview, "Just know, the Boogeyman is coming back to town to call the game. I am coming."

"I will be surprised during the game if I don't hear, 'Reggie sucks,'" Miller later said in the interview. "Actually, I'll be a little hurt if I don't hear, 'Reggie sucks.' I kind of want that."

Miller, 58, got what he was hoping for, but the Pacers didn't.

Indiana lost 130-121 despite Tyrese Haliburton's 34-point performance that came off the heels of a poor series opener. Myles Turner, who had 23 points in Game 1, mustered just six on 3-for-11 shooting in the loss.

Jalen Brunson led New York with 29 points while OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo each added 28.

The series pivots to Indiana on Friday where the Pacers will look to avoid a 3-0 deficit.