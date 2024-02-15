Full list of NBA All-Star Game winners, results, scores

The stars are about to shine in Indianapolis.

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will take place at the home of the Indiana Pacers, and this year’s contest will go back to its original format. The league has opted to return to a matchup between conferences after utilizing captains for the last six editions.

Before the NBA’s top talents take the court Sunday night, here’s a look at past winners in All-Star Game history.

When was the first NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game first started in 1951 with the East beating the West 111-94 at the Boston Garden. The event has been held every year since with the exception of 1999, when the NBA lockout forced the cancellation of the All-Star Game.

On top of the 72 prior NBA All-Star Games, there were also nine ABA All-Star Games from 1968 to 1976.

Which conference has won more NBA All-Star Games?

The Eastern Conference has 37 NBA All-Star Game victories, while the West has 29.

The East dominated the first five decades of All-Star history, but the West came on strong before the format switched from conferences to captains, winning six of seven from 2011 to 2017.

Which player has been captain in the most NBA All-Star Games?

Not only is LeBron James the NBA’s all-time leading scorer – he’s also 5-1 as an NBA All-Star captain.

The league overhauled its All-Star format by introducing a captain from each conference in 2018. Those two players would then be drafted from the remaining player pool, beginning with the voted-in starters before moving to reserves.

James was named an All-Star captain for the sixth straight year in 2023 and put his perfect record on the line in Salt Lake City. Team LeBron had been 5-0 with wins over Team Stephen (2018), Team Giannis (2019, 2020) and Team Durant (2021, 2022).

Giannis Antetokounmpo was named a captain for the third time in his career in 2023 and helped hand James his first All-Star loss since conference affiliation went out the window, earning an 184-175 win.

Which player has earned the most NBA All-Star selections?

James was selected to his 20th career NBA All-Star team in 2024, breaking a tie with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in history.

After Abdul-Jabbar’s 19 selections, Kobe Bryant (18), Tim Duncan (15), Shaquille O’Neal (15) and Kevin Garnett (15) are next on the list. The NBA named the All-Star Game MVP Award after Bryant in 2020.

Has the NBA All-Star Game ever gone to overtime?

Six NBA All-Star Games went into overtime. The most recent occasion came in 2003, when the West actually needed two overtimes to get past the East in Atlanta.

All-Star overtimes are a thing of the past with the installation of the Elam Ending in 2020.

Full NBA All-Star Game results

Here are the scores from the first 72 NBA All-Star Games: