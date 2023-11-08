NBA considering multi-day draft format, report says

Could the NBA draft become a multi-day event?

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, citing sources, that NBA general managers discussed the idea of holding the draft over two days during a meeting on Wednesday. The two-day format has been "increasingly discussed in recent meetings as team executives believe they could better utilize more time for both first and second rounds," Charania reported.

The potential change could go into effect as soon as the upcoming 2024 draft, according to Charania.

The current draft format sees both rounds take place on the same night. Teams have five minutes to make selections in the first round and then just two minutes for second-round picks.

The 2024 NBA Draft is currently slated for Thursday, June 27.