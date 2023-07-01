Where Fred VanVleet ranks among NBA's highest-paid players after landing huge deal

The money is flying around in 2023 NBA free agency.

A total of seven $100 million contracts reportedly were handed out in the opening hours of free agency. But there was one that stood out among the rest.

Point guard Fred VanVleet opted to leave the Toronto Raptors and join the Houston Rockets on a monster three-year contract worth $130 million. The pact made VanVleet, 29, the first undrafted player in NBA history to secure a $100 million deal.

Last season, VanVleet was tied for 58th in average salary at $21.25 million. Now? The 2019 NBA champ and one-time All-Star is among the league's highest-paid players.

Who are the NBA's highest-paid players?

After more than doubling his salary, VanVleet is the 15th highest-paid player in the NBA based on average annual salary, according to Spotrac. His $42.8 million average salary slots in right ahead of Kyrie Irving, who reportedly agreed to return to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $126 million deal ($42 million average) in free agency.

Guard Kyrie Irving agrees to return to the Dallas Mavericks on a 3-year, $126 million deal, per Shams Charania.

Khris Middleton, meanwhile, landed right in front of teammate Jrue Holiday after striking a three-year, $102 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks. Middleton's $34 million average salary ranks 29th.

Here's an updated look at the NBA's 30 highest-paid players in terms of average salary, per Spotrac:

1. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: $55,224,526

2. Steph Curry, Warriors: $53,838,416

3. Joel Embiid, 76ers: $53,320,232

4. Bradley Beal, Suns: $50,203,930

5. LeBron James, Lakers: $49,511,644

6. Jimmy Butler, Heat: $48,798,677

7. Kevin Durant, Suns: $48,554,830

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo: $45,640,084

9. Paul George, Clippers: $44,066,367

T-10. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers: $44,066,288

T-10. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers: $44,066,288

T-12. Luka Doncic, Mavericks: $43,031,940

T-12. Zach LaVine, Bulls: $43,031,940

T-12. Trae Young, Hawks: $43,031,940

15. Fred VanVleet, Rockets: $42,846,615

16. Kyrie Irving, Mavericks: $42,000,000

17. Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves: $41,000,000

T-18. Darius Garland, Cavaliers: $39,446,090

T-18. Ja Morant, Grizzlies: $39,446,090

T-18. Zion Williamson, Pelicans: $39,446,090

T-21. Anthony Davis, Lakers: $37,980,720

T-21. Klay Thompson, Warriors: $37,980,720

23. Tobias Harris, 76ers: $36,000,000

T-24. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder: $35,859,950

T-24. Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets: $35,859,950

26. Ben Simmons, Nets: $35,448,672

27. James Harden, 76ers: $34,320,000

28. Pascal Siakam, Raptors: $34,226,304

29. Khris Middleton, Bucks: $34,000,000

30. Jrue Holiday, Bucks: $33,749,333