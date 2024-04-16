It's time to fill in the rest of the first-round NBA playoff bracket.

The final two playoff spots in each conference will be determined via the play-in tournament, which begins Tuesday and ends Friday. The Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks will be looking to qualify from the East, while the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors are the West's playoff candidates.

But while the top two seeds in each conference still don't know their first playoff opponent just yet, the other first-round series matchups are set.

Here's what we know about the NBA playoff bracket and schedule for Round 1 so far:

When do the NBA playoffs start?

The first playoff games are scheduled for Saturday, April 20.

What are the first-round NBA playoff matchups?

Here's a look at the first-round series in each conference:

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 seed (Atlanta, Chicago, Miami or Philadelphia)

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Orlando Magic

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers

No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 7 seed (Miami or Philadelphia)

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 8 seed (Golden State, L.A. Lakers, New Orleans or Sacramento)

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 6 Phoenix Suns

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 seed (L.A. Lakers or New Orleans)

What is the first-round NBA playoff schedule?

Here's an updated look at the first-round schedule (* = if necessary):

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Celtics vs. No. 8 seed

Game 1: TBD at Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (TBD, TBD)

TBD at Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (TBD, TBD) Game 2: TBD at Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)

TBD at Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 3: Celtics at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Celtics at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 4: Celtics at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Celtics at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 5*: TBD at Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)

TBD at Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 6 *: Celtics at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD)

*: Celtics at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 7*: TBD at Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)

No. 2 Knicks vs. No. 7 seed

Game 1: TBD at Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (TBD, TBD)

TBD at Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (TBD, TBD) Game 2: TBD at Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)

TBD at Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 3: Knicks at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Knicks at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 4: Knicks at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Knicks at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 5*: TBD at Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)

TBD at Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 6 *: Knicks at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD)

*: Knicks at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 7*: TBD at Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)

No. 3 Bucks vs. No. 6 Pacers

Game 1: Pacers at Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (TBD, TBD)

Pacers at Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (TBD, TBD) Game 2: Pacers at Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Pacers at Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 3: Bucks at Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Bucks at Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 4: Bucks at Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Bucks at Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 5*: Pacers at Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Pacers at Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 6*: Bucks at Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Bucks at Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 7*: Pacers at Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Magic

Game 1: Magic at Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (TBD, TBD)

Magic at Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (TBD, TBD) Game 2: Magic at Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Magic at Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 3: Cavaliers at Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Cavaliers at Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 4: Cavaliers at Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Cavaliers at Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 5*: Magic at Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Magic at Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 6*: Cavaliers at Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Cavaliers at Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 7*: Magic at Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Western Conference

No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 8 seed

Game 1: TBD at Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (TBD, TBD)

TBD at Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (TBD, TBD) Game 2: TBD at Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)

TBD at Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 3: Thunder at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Thunder at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 4: Thunder at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Thunder at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 5*: TBD at Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)

TBD at Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 6 *: Thunder at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD)

*: Thunder at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 7*: TBD at Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)

No. 2 Nuggets vs. No. 7 seed

Game 1: TBD at Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (TBD, TBD)

TBD at Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (TBD, TBD) Game 2: TBD at Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)

TBD at Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 3: Nuggets at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Nuggets at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 4: Nuggets at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Nuggets at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 5*: TBD at Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)

TBD at Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 6 *: Nuggets at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD)

*: Nuggets at TBD; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 7*: TBD at Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)

No. 3 Timberwolves vs. No. 6 Suns

Game 1: Suns at Timberwolves; Saturday, April 20 (TBD, TBD)

Suns at Timberwolves; Saturday, April 20 (TBD, TBD) Game 2: Suns at Timberwolves; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Suns at Timberwolves; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 3: Timberwolves at Suns; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Timberwolves at Suns; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 4: Timberwolves at Suns; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Timberwolves at Suns; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 5*: Suns at Timberwolves; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Suns at Timberwolves; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 6*: Timberwolves at Suns; TBD (TBD, TBD)

Timberwolves at Suns; TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 7*: Suns at Timberwolves; TBD (TBD, TBD)

No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Mavericks

Game 1: Mavericks at Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (TBD, TBD)

Mavericks at Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (TBD, TBD) Game 2: Mavericks at Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)

Mavericks at Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 3: Clippers at Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)

Clippers at Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 4: Clippers at Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)

Clippers at Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 5*: Mavericks at Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)

Mavericks at Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 6*: Clippers at Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)

Clippers at Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD) Game 7*: Mavericks at Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)

Where to watch and stream the NBA playoffs

NBA playoff games will be broadcast nationally across ESPN, TNT, NBA TV and ABC.

Games on ABC and ESPN will be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. TNT games can be streamed on TNTdrama.com and the TNT app. Games on NBA TV can be streamed on NBA.com and the NBA app.

Do the NBA playoffs reseed?

Unlike the NFL playoffs, teams aren't reseeded after the first round. So the winner of the 1-8 matchup faces the winner of the 4-5 matchup in Round 2, while the winner of the 2-7 matchup faces the winner of the 3-6 matchup.

When does the second round of the NBA playoffs start?

The second round is scheduled to start May 6-7, though it could be moved up to May 4-5 if the first-round ends early.