Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke gives odd interview after NBA Finals triumph

Stan Kroenke continues to rack up championships.

Sports teams owned by the American billionaire have now combined for four titles since February of last year. The Los Angeles Rams kicked things off in 2022 with a Super Bowl win followed by the Colorado Mammoth capturing the National League Lacrosse crown and the Colorado Avalanche hoisting the Stanley Cup later that year.

And the Denver Nuggets became the latest Kroenke-owned franchise to reach the mountaintop on Monday night. Nikola Jokic and Co. defeated the Miami Heat in five games to end the Nuggets' 47-year wait for a first title.

But the 75-year-old Kroenke began his latest championship celebration in an awkward fashion.

During the Larry O'Brien Trophy presentation at Ball Arena in Denver., Kroenke was the first member of the franchise to be interviewed by ESPN's Lisa Salters. And, for some reason, he answered her questions by talking into her ear instead of directly into the microphone.

It's unclear why Kroenke gave the interview like that, and the odd scene left NBA Twitter puzzled.

Stan Kroenke vs the mic was the toughest matchup of the Finals pic.twitter.com/VFJ81wfiMn — Kyle (@kylepaganCB) June 13, 2023

Why is the Nuggets owner whispering into Lisa Salters’ ear 😭 — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) June 13, 2023

Nuggets owner in Lisa Salters ear like: pic.twitter.com/2WEdGbzLgJ — Maya💋 (@NorthForReal) June 13, 2023

