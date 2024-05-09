8 role players who might be options for Sixers in free agency

Several of this summer’s most intriguing free agent role players happen to be Sixers.

We’ll see how things unfold for players like Kelly Oubre Jr. and Buddy Hield. Regardless, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey won’t surround All-Star cornerstones Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with the identical supporting cast.

Whether or not Morey adds another star, he’ll again be tasked with acquiring the right role players. Here are eight external options that could make sense for the Sixers:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Caldwell-Pope is a two-time NBA champion and the epitome of a durable, rock-solid veteran wing.

The Nuggets have leaned on his dogged defense against stars. Over the past four seasons, he’s made 40.6 percent of his three-point shots.

The Denver Post’s Bennett Durando reported in late March that Caldwell-Pope was expected to decline his $15.4 million player option and “attract a robust market.”

Malik Monk

Monk finished a very narrow second this season to Timberwolves center Naz Reid for Sixth Man of the Year.

On paper, Monk is the sort of shifty, explosive scorer who could keep the Sixers’ offense afloat — and ease the burden on fellow Kentucky product Maxey — when Embiid’s off the floor. And at 26 years old, Monk may very well establish himself as a starter and hit his prime over the next few seasons.

Andre Drummond

Drummond’s road did not wind back to Philadelphia at the trade deadline, but could a second stint materialize through free agency?

Drummond’s deficiencies are well-known, but he remains an all-world rebounder. He led NBA regulars this year in both offensive rebounding percentage and defensive rebounding percentage.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse always emphasizes the possession game, and defensive rebounding was a significant weakness for his team in both the regular season and playoffs. Signing Drummond would be one way to address that.

Tyus Jones

Jones is a high-assist, low-turnover point guard who shot a career-best 41.4 percent from three-point range this year with the Wizards. The 27-year-old does dependably strong work conducting his team’s offense.

Kyle Lowry, Cameron Payne and De’Anthony Melton's futures all loom large in the Sixers’ guard picture. Along with Jones, Monte Morris, Delon Wright and Aaron Holiday are among this summer’s veteran free agent ball handlers.

Kris Dunn

Dunn is an outstanding on-ball defender who regained stable NBA footing in Utah over the last year and a half.

“He is a defensive ball hawk, first and foremost,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy told reporters, per The Salt Lake Tribune’s Andy Larsen. “He’s able to pressure the ball, guard multiple positions, create turnovers, and disrupt the timing of the other team’s offense.”

The Sixers finished the 2023-24 season fourth in defensive turnover percentage, according to Cleaning the Glass. Dunn is the kind of player who could boost the team further in that department.

Naji Marshall

Nicknamed “The Knife,” Marshall rose from undrafted to rotation fixture with the Pelicans.

Much of the Atlantic City native’s success stems from his competitive spirit, hustle, and knack for doing a little bit of everything. The 6-foot-6 wing made a career-high 38.7 percent of his threes this season.

Derrick Jones Jr.

Jones’ season has played out in a very similar fashion to Oubre’s.

After signing a one-year, minimum-salary deal late in the summer, the lefty forward became an important member of the Mavs; he’s averaged 29.4 minutes this postseason.

Like Oubre, the ultra-athletic Chester native looks set for a pay raise.

Luke Kennard

If the Grizzlies decline Kennard’s $14 million team option, he’ll be a free agent.

He’s an elite shooter, which could be especially appealing for the Sixers if Hield signs elsewhere. The worst three-point shooting year of Kennard’s career is 39.4 percent. Since the 2020-21 season, he’s at 45.9 percent.