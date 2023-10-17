How to watch Sixers on NBC Sports Philadelphia during 2023-24 season

The Nick Nurse era is here.

Nurse helped guide the Toronto Raptors to their first championship in his debut 2018-19 season as an NBA head coach. Now, he's tasked with helping the Philadelphia 76ers end a decades-long title drought.

Can Nurse, along with reigning MVP Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and a retooled supporting cast, bring the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to Philly?

Here is how you can watch Sixers games on NBC Sports Philadelphia in the 2023-24 season:

How to watch Sixers games on NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia is once again the home of all locally broadcasted Sixers games this season, with each airing on either NBC Sports Philadelphia or NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

You can check out the Sixers' full schedule here.

How to stream Sixers games live online in 2023-24

All Sixers games carried by NBCSP will also be available to stream on NBC.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports Philadelphia Sixers broadcast team

Kate Scott (play-by-play) and Alaa Abdelnaby (analyst) will continue to be on the call for local Sixers games, with Taryn Hatcher serving as the sideline reporter.

NBC Sports Philadelphia Sixers Pregame and Postgame Live

Leading up to each game broadcast will be Sixers Pregame Live, with Sixers Postgame Live coming on after the final buzzer. Amy Fadool will host both shows alongside analysts Marc Jackson and Jim Lynam.