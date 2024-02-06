Embiid has procedure on injured meniscus, will be re-evaluated in four weeks

Joel Embiid has checked off the surgery box in his recovery from a left knee injury.

The Sixers released the following statement Tuesday morning:

“Joel Embiid had a successful procedure today to address an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks."

Embiid exited the Sixers' loss to the Warriors a week ago in the fourth quarter after Jonathan Kuminga fell on his left knee and has been out since. The note that he'll re-evaluated in about a month is the first timeline-related update the Sixers have provided.

Source says after the surgery Joel Embiid is not ruled out for the season and his return depends on rehab and recovery https://t.co/pHJuSveG5M — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 6, 2024

The seven-time All-Star big man watched the Sixers' defeat Monday night to the Mavs from the bench. The Sixers have lost six of their last seven games and are just 4-11 this season when Embiid's been sidelined.

They'll face Golden State again on Wednesday in their final game before the NBA trade deadline, which is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

“We’ve got to be extremely competitive — that’s with or without big fella," Tyrese Maxey said. “But without him, we’ve got to be extremely competitive. We’ve got to play a lot harder, play with a lot more edge, and go out there and play together.

“Even with the blitzes or whatever happens, I’ve got to get off the ball faster and maybe (Paul Reed has) got to get in the pocket quicker; we’ve all got to do it collectively. But there’s only one way we’re going to fix it, and that’s just staying together and going out there and working on it.”

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said Monday that he did “not want to make excuses,” but he highlighted that injury and illness are massive issues for his team at the moment beyond Embiid.

Tobias Harris, who'd missed Saturday's game vs. the Nets because of an illness, was among the Sixers to play against Dallas despite not being as healthy as usual. De'Anthony Melton (lumbar spine stress response), Nicolas Batum (left hamstring strain) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) were all still out with injuries, too.

“Some of those guys were out there and they’re not even close to 100 percent,” Nurse said. “And they’re trying their best, and they’re just running out of gas because of some of the illness stuff they’re coming off of.

“If we can get the guys that are here back to a little bit of rhythm — and some extended play so we’re not having to take them in and out all the time ... that’s where it’s got to start.”