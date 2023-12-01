Embiid, Maxey and Batum ruled out for Sixers against Celtics

Joel Embiid missed a second straight Sixers game Friday night because of an illness.

Tyrese Maxey (illness) and Nicolas Batum (right index finger soreness) joined him on the sidelines.

After being upgraded to questionable Thursday night, Embiid was ultimately ruled out for the Sixers’ road matchup against the Celtics. Maxey was added to the Sixers' injury report a few hours before tip-off.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Sixers went with a starting lineup of Patrick Beverley, De'Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, Marcus Morris Sr. and Paul Reed.

Embiid, who played in each of the Sixers’ first 14 games, has now missed three of the team’s last five. He sat out the second night of a back-to-back last Wednesday against the Timberwolves with left hip soreness. Maxey hadn't missed a game this year until Friday. He's averaged a league-high 38.4 minutes and played at an All-Star level, posting 27.0 points and 6.7 assists per contest.

Following a three-game absence with an illness, Sixers guard Jaden Springer was available. Wings Kelly Oubre Jr. (fractured rib) and Danuel House Jr. (left quad contusion) remained out. So did Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis, who missed his third consecutive game because of a left calf strain.

The Celtics entered Friday with an 8-0 home record this season. The Sixers did win twice in Boston during last year’s second-round playoff series vs. the Celtics, including a Game 1 victory that Reed started with Embiid sidelined by a right knee sprain, although their last meaningful action at TD Garden was a blowout Game 7 defeat.