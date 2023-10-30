Maxey earns his first Player of the Week award for tremendous first three games

This time, Joel Embiid was not the Sixer named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week alongside the Western Conference’s Nikola Jokic.

Tyrese Maxey got that recognition Monday for Week 1 of the NBA season, earning a Player of the Week honor for the first time.

Embiid was a finalist, as one would expect for a player fresh off a 35-point, 15-rebound, seven-assist, six-block game.

The 22-year-old Maxey was sensational for the 2-1 Sixers, averaging 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Maxey has hit 50 percent of his field goals, 56 percent of his three-point attempts and 91.3 percent of his free throws. He’s twice attempted 10 foul shots in a game, too, equaling a career high he seems on track to break in the near future.

Across 116 minutes, Maxey has committed just three turnovers.

He’ll surely hit a cold shooting stretch or another bump at some point, but Maxey has been exceptional as an aggressive, in-command lead ball handler comfortable reading defenses and choosing among his array of offensive options. With the James Harden trade request saga ongoing, Maxey has thrived in his very early days under new Sixers head coach Nick Nurse.

Maxey has obviously improved immensely since he started at point guard two seasons ago with Ben Simmons out and waiting to be traded.

“Well, two years ago, I remember one game where we were sending Tyrese to the dunker (spot). So we’re a long ways away from there,” Tobias Harris said last week with a laugh. “But I think he came into a situation and was thrown into the fire. Everybody knew he was good, but not the talent and ability he’s showcased now.

“I think now, it’s a lot easier of a situation for him to have the ball in his hands, create, score, get guys involved, get downhill and use his speed. But yeah, no comparison to two years ago for sure.”