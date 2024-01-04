Maxey fifth among East guards in first ASG fan voting returns

In the first fan All-Star voting returns released by the NBA on Thursday, Tyrese Maxey sat fifth among Eastern Conference guards.

With approximately 480,000 votes, the Sixers’ 23-year-old lead ball handler was behind Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell. Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who the Sixers will see Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, ranked sixth.

Reigning MVP Joel Embiid was second in East frontcourt voting, trailing Giannis Antetokounmpo and narrowly leading Jayson Tatum. He’s on track for a third consecutive scoring title and is a lock for his seventh straight All-Star selection.

Maxey has built a great case to be a first-time All-Star. He’s missed just one game for the 23-10 Sixers and averaged 25.9 points, 6.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds. Maxey’s minuscule 6.2 turnover percentage outside of garbage time is the lowest of any NBA point guard, per Cleaning the Glass.

To determine All-Star starters, fans’ votes are weighted at 50 percent, while votes from players and a media panel are weighted at 25 percent apiece. Fan voting will end on Jan. 20 and starters will be announced on Jan. 25. The All-Star Game this year is set for Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

NBA head coaches will choose seven reserves per conference — two guards, three frontcourt players and two “wild cards” (any position). Those 14 players will be revealed on Feb. 1.