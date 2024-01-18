NBA MVP Ladder: Where does Joel Embiid rank?

We are about at the midway point of the NBA regular season, and Tuesday night the top two MVP contenders went head-to-head in front of a national TV audience. The Sixers were able to come away with a hard-fought 126-121 win over the Nuggets, and Joel Embiid took the headlines, scoring 41 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out a game-high ten assists.

Nikola Jokic had a very solid game as well, leading the team with 25 points and pulling down 19 boards. But Embiid’s big game on a big stage stole the show, although he downplayed his pursuit of the second consecutive MVP after the game.

"If you want to be the best, you've got to win."



Joel Embiid downplays comparisons to Nikola Jokic and says he's only focused on playing winning basketball. pic.twitter.com/YZ0tIR9Uw8 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 17, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Embiid may not want to talk about it, but they’re still going to give out a Michael Jordan Trophy at the end of the season, and once again he is right in the middle of the conversation. Where does he rank?

Here is our MVP countdown:

7. Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

Haliburton continues to improve every year, and if that trend continues, the sky’s the limit for the 23-year-old guard. He is the star of the highest-scoring team in the NBA, leading them in scoring (23.6 ppg) and leading the league in assists (12.5 per game). All that while shooting nearly 50% from the floor and more than 40% from beyond the arc. The team’s record is probably the only negative you can find on Haliburton to this point.

6. Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Luka is having a great season, sitting second in scoring behind Embiid (33.6) and third in assists per game (9.2) and third in triple doubles (seven). Doncic returned from missing Mavericks’ last three games with a sprained ankle last night against the Lakers, finishing with 33/13/10.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

I feel like most NBA fans take Giannis for granted, since he’s been so good for so long. Just another year in the top five in scoring and rebounding for the 2-time MVP. Dropped 64 on the Pacers last month – on 28 shots! One of ten players to average a steal and a block per game. Oh, and the Bucks have the second-best record in the East to boot. Bringing in Damian Lillard has done nothing to slow him down.

4. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

The leading scorer on the team with the best record in the NBA still means something, at least on this list. Tatum has had a very strong season and is a picture of consistency; 32 games with at least 20 points, and Boston is a ridiculous 27-5 when he gets to 20. The Cs could build some distance between themselves and the rest of the East with eight of their next 11 games at home.

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

SGA is shining for the up-and-coming Thunder as a truly unique player. He ranks fourth in the league in scoring (31.2) while shooting fewer threes than virtually every guard in the game. He’s a kamikaze, leading the league in drives per game (22.5) and one of the best midrange shooters in the league, hitting on 52.6% of his shots from 8-16 feet. He’s also leading the league in steals (2.3).

2. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

For the third straight season, you can argue Embiid over Jokic or vice versa for MVP. The 2-time MVP is averaging nearly a triple double, ranking fourth in the league in both rebounds (11.9) and assists (9.1). It’s minor, but here is what tipped the scales for me: watching the final moments of Tuesday’s game against the Sixers, HC Mike Malone pulled out Jokic for a defensive possession. If you’re an MVP candidate, why would you need to come out of a game in the dying moments of a game still in the balance? A player subbed out for defense can’t be an MVP in my book.

1. Joel Embiid, 76ers

This man will never be taken out for defense. He is well on his way to his third straight scoring title, averaging better than a point per minute played. That feat has only been done once in NBA history: Wilt Chamberlain in his legendary 50.4 ppg season back in 1961-62. One of the few things that could derail Embiid’s quest for a second Michael Jordan trophy is his availability. He’s already missed ten games this season, and the new NBA rules state that players must play at least 20 minutes in 65 games to be eligible for season awards. That means Embiid must play in 36 of the Sixers’ final 43 games to remain eligible for any award.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube