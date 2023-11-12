Oubre suffered a fractured rib when hit by car, Sixers say

Kelly Oubre Jr. suffered a fractured rib Saturday night when he was struck by a motor vehicle, a Sixers official said.

Oubre is out and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week, per the official.

The Sixers wing got hit by the car while walking in Center City, Philadelphia, the team said in a statement. He received treatment at a local hospital and was released late Saturday night.

Philadelphia police told NBC10 that the driver who hit Oubre fled the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

The 7-1 Sixers have a game scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. ET vs. the Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. Head coach Nick Nurse is expected to speak at his usual pregame media availability around 4:15 p.m.

He'll need to use a new starting lineup — Oubre had started the past five games since the Sixers' trade with the Clippers — and lead a team that's surely still processing a stunning, worrisome incident Saturday.