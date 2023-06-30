Report: Niang leaving Sixers, agrees to deal with Cavs

Georges Niang will reportedly move from Philadelphia to Cleveland.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday night that Niang has agreed to a three-year, $26 million deal with the Cavs. It's a fully guaranteed contract, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported.

The Sixers signed Niang two summers ago in free agency on a two-year, $6.7 million contract. He was reliable for them as a sweet-shooting, trash-talking second-unit power forward who especially enjoyed sharing the floor with James Harden.

Niang, who turned 30 earlier this month, shot 40.1 percent from three-point range last year, recording his fifth consecutive season at or over the 40 percent mark. His 149 made triples off the bench ranked second in the NBA.

“Obviously, I love it here in Philly," Niang said shortly after the Sixers’ Game 7 playoff loss to the Celtics. “I haven’t really processed everything, but I really enjoy being here. The guys, the camaraderie, the organization, it’s been amazing. So I’m super thankful that they’ve always welcomed me, that the fan base has welcomed me. I don’t know what the summer holds. I’m not a future-teller, but it’s going to come and we’ll find out.”

Ultimately, Niang got a substantial raise from the Cavs and looks likely to play important minutes with Cleveland's young core of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. The Cavs were a middle-of-the-pack team last season in terms of both three-point frequency and three-point accuracy. They'll hope Niang can be an asset on both fronts.

Meanwhile, the Sixers will go forward without a player that helped them finish the 2022-23 season first in the NBA in three-point percentage.