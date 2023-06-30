Sixers release 2023 summer league roster, schedule

Nick Nurse will soon get a better feel for some of the Sixers’ youngsters.

The team’s new head coach will lead the squad in the Salt Lake City summer league, the Sixers announced Friday. The Sixers’ coach for the Las Vegas summer league is to be determined.

Here’s the Sixers’ summer league roster:

And below is the team’s full summer league schedule. The first three games will be in Utah, the rest in Las Vegas. The four top-performing teams in Vegas will advance to the playoffs, which will be held on Sunday, July 16 and Monday, July 17. The other 26 teams will all play a final game on either Saturday or Sunday.

• Monday, July 3: Sixers-Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET

• Wednesday, July 5: Sixers-Jazz at 9 p.m. ET

• Thursday, July 6: Sixers-Thunder at 7 p.m. ET

• Saturday, July 8: Sixers-Knicks at 5 p.m. ET

• Monday, July 10: Sixers-Mavs at 8 p.m. ET

• Thursday, July 13: Sixers-Hawks at 3:30 p.m. ET

• Friday, July 14: Sixers-Clippers at 4:30 p.m. ET

Jaden Springer will play in summer league for the third time. The 20-year-old’s highlights in his second NBA season included winning G League MVP and making an impressive first NBA start that helped the Sixers take a somewhat stunning victory over the Hawks in their penultimate regular-season game. Springer’s jump shot and ability to make fluid, decisive reads offensively remain key aspects of his development.

Draft-night pickups Ricky Council IV, Terquavion Smith and Azuolas Tubelis are also players to watch. Each rookie has agreed to a two-way contract with the Sixers. Council is a strong, explosive guard with a questionable jumper. Smith is a quick-trigger shooter and shifty scorer who only weighed 163 pounds at the draft combine. Tubelis wasn’t far from averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds in his junior year at Arizona, but the big man has significant defensive questions he’ll have to answer.

Filip Petrusev’s performance will be interesting to monitor, too. The Sixers took the Serbian center with the 50th pick in the 2021 draft. Per RealGM, he posted 11.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season for KK Crvena zvezda across all competitions.

Bryce Griggs is a Houston native who has a relationship with James Harden. The 6-foot-2 guard played for Overtime Elite last year and averaged 16.4 points, 7.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds. He only hit 24.5 percent of his three-point attempts and 64.2 percent of his free throws.

Hyunjung Lee is a Southern Korean guard who grew up emulating Klay Thompson and spent time last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors.