Sixers release new details, renderings of arena project

The Sixers on Wednesday announced new plans for their design of 76 Place at Market East, the Center City arena the team aims to complete by the start of the 2031-32 NBA season.

Per a 76 Devcorp press release, the Sixers’ plans now include “an additional $250 million private real estate investment in the form of mixed-income housing as well as other design enhancements in response to feedback during the team’s robust community engagement process.”

Specifically, the team pledges to designate 20 percent of the estimated 395 units for rent as affordable housing.

Other key details from the Sixers’ release include:

• Raising the event floor one level above street level, which the organization says, “alleviates previous concerns from the community regarding the arena’s impact to Jefferson Station.”

• Intending to “incorporate sustainable carbon reduction strategies, balancing nature- and technology-driven solutions within the arena framework.” Further information on the project’s sustainability will come down the line, per the release.

• An “outside in” concept for 76 Place with a glass facade to “promote a vibrant connection between the outside and inside of the arena that doesn’t exist at the mall today.”

The final design of the project “will be developed with ongoing community input,” the release says.

The full release can be found here. 76 Devcorp's latest conceptual renderings are shown below.