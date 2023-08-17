Sixers schedule 2023-24: Key dates and matchups

The 2023-24 calendar is now nearly full for the Sixers.

With the exception of either two or three December games whose specifics are contingent on in-season tournament results, the Sixers on Thursday got their complete schedule.

Notable matchups include an Oct. 26 opener on the road against the Bucks, an Oct. 29 home opener vs. the Blazers, a Christmas meeting with the Heat, and a Jan. 16 game at Wells Fargo Center against the defending champion Nuggets. The Sixers will see 7-foot-5 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama for the first time when they host the Spurs on Jan. 22.

The team will face the Pistons, Pacers, Hawks and Cavs in group play of the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament. If the Sixers advanced to the in-season tournament championship, they’d play games on Dec. 4 or 5, Dec. 7 and Dec. 9. The title game wouldn’t count toward their regular season record.

Here’s the team’s 2023-24 schedule:

The NBA will hold its All-Star weekend from Feb. 16 through Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. The Sixers have a six-time All-Star in reigning MVP big man Joel Embiid and a 10-time All-Star in point guard James Harden, who’s made it quite clear he wants a trade. We’ll see whether Tyrese Maxey can enter the All-Star conversation after he averaged 20.3 points and 3.5 assists in his third NBA season, shooting 43.4 percent from three-point range. Maxey will turn 23 years old on Nov. 4.

NBA training camps will open on Oct 3 and the Sixers will begin their preseason on Oct. 8 in Boston under new head coach Nick Nurse.

The Sixers' preseason slate is below:

• Oct. 8 at Celtics, 6 p.m. ET

• Oct. 11 vs. Celtics, 7 p.m. ET

• Oct. 16 at Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

• Oct. 20 vs. Hawks, 7 p.m. ET