Trending
Sixers news

Sixers now have schedule for week of in-season tourney knockout rounds

By Noah Levick

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

A miraculous series of events didn’t break the Sixers’ way Tuesday night to allow them a spot in the NBA’s in-season tournament quarterfinals.

As a result, they’re one of 22 teams that learned the two remaining games on their regular-season schedule.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Sixers will visit the Wizards at 7 p.m. ET.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

And on Friday, Dec. 8, they’ll host the Hawks at 7 p.m. ET.

The Sixers already have wins this season over both Atlanta and Washington. They scored 146 points on Nov. 6 against the Wizards, including 48 from Joel Embiid. Washington snapped a nine-game losing streak Monday, beating the Pistons to improve to 3-14. Embiid had 32 points and Tobias Harris posted a season-high 29 in a Nov. 17 victory against the Hawks, who are 8-9 this year. 

Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre participates ‘in portions of practice,' will join Sixers for two-game road trip 

Sixers observations

3 observations after Embiid posts 30-point triple-double, Sixers blow out Lakers

The Sixers won’t have any action (besides a practice or two, presumably) when the NBA holds its in-season tournament quarterfinal games on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. 

Here’s the schedule for those matchups:

Monday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Pacers vs. Celtics 

Monday, Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. ET: Kings vs. Pelicans 

Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Bucks vs. Knicks

Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. ET: Lakers vs. Suns 

And below is the bracket for the knockout rounds:

Before any of that, the 12-5 Sixers have road games to play against the Pelicans (Wednesday night) and Celtics (Friday night). 

This article tagged under:

Sixers newsNBAPhiladelphia 76ersNBA in-season tournament
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us