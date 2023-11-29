Sixers now have schedule for week of in-season tourney knockout rounds

A miraculous series of events didn’t break the Sixers’ way Tuesday night to allow them a spot in the NBA’s in-season tournament quarterfinals.

As a result, they’re one of 22 teams that learned the two remaining games on their regular-season schedule.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Sixers will visit the Wizards at 7 p.m. ET.

And on Friday, Dec. 8, they’ll host the Hawks at 7 p.m. ET.

The Sixers already have wins this season over both Atlanta and Washington. They scored 146 points on Nov. 6 against the Wizards, including 48 from Joel Embiid. Washington snapped a nine-game losing streak Monday, beating the Pistons to improve to 3-14. Embiid had 32 points and Tobias Harris posted a season-high 29 in a Nov. 17 victory against the Hawks, who are 8-9 this year.

The Sixers won’t have any action (besides a practice or two, presumably) when the NBA holds its in-season tournament quarterfinal games on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.

Here’s the schedule for those matchups:

Monday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Pacers vs. Celtics

Monday, Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. ET: Kings vs. Pelicans

Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Bucks vs. Knicks

Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. ET: Lakers vs. Suns

And below is the bracket for the knockout rounds:

Everyone loves a bracket...



The NBA In-Season Tournament moves on to the Knockout Rounds!



Quarterfinals: Dec. 4 & 5

Semifinals: Dec. 7

Championship: Dec. 9 pic.twitter.com/7yoDMwe9Xe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 29, 2023

Before any of that, the 12-5 Sixers have road games to play against the Pelicans (Wednesday night) and Celtics (Friday night).