Sixers land sharpshooter Buddy Hield in deadline deal with Pacers

The Sixers sorely needed more outside shooting before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

They're addressing that weakness by acquiring Buddy Hield.

A source confirmed Thursday morning to NBC Sports Philadelphia that the team is adding Hield in a trade with the Pacers and sending Marcus Morris Sr., Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks to Indiana. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported those terms.

The 31-year-old Hield has long been a high-volume, high-level three-point shooter. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is already 22nd in NBA history with 1,842 made threes. He's made 40.1 percent of his career three-point attempts.

Severely shorthanded over the past couple of weeks and struggling to generate offense with Joel Embiid sidelined by a left knee meniscus injury, the Sixers have regularly conceded major advantages to their opponents behind the arc. According to Cleaning the Glass, they rank last in the NBA in three-point frequency.

Hield has taken 9.6 threes per 36 minutes this season, which ranks eighth in league. He played in every one of Indiana's first 52 games and averaged 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Morris and Korkmaz are both on expiring contracts. So is Hield, who has a salary of approximately $18.6 million this year.

The Sixers will hope Hield can make life significantly easier for first-time All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey as they move forward without Embiid.

In a story by The Indianapolis Star’s Dustin Dopirak, Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell called Hield “underrated” as a “cutter and mover and passer.”

"To the normal person, I don't think they realize how important Buddy Hield is to what we do," McConnell said. "Even if he's not shooting the ball. The attention he brings -- and they can get messed up on defense -- he's the best in the league at it. We love having him out there."