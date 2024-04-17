Embiid receives Team USA jersey with callback to early days with Sixers

With the play-in game Wednesday night against the Heat, Joel Embiid and the Sixers have playoffs on the mind … but today also marks an important reminder for the near future.

We are officially 100 days out from the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Earlier in the week, USA Basketball finalized its roster with an arsenal of players throughout the NBA:

Bam Adebayo, Heat

Devin Booker, Suns

Steph Curry, Warriors

Anthony Davis, Lakers

Kevin Durant, Suns

Joel Embiid, Sixers

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

Jrue Holiday, Celtics

LeBron James, Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, will be leading the squad.

This will be the first time Joel Embiid will represent USA in the Olympics. Embiid, who is a native of Cameroon, is also an American and French citizen. Based on his reaction to receiving his jersey from Grant Hill, managing director of Team USA Basketball, he is honored for the opportunity.

In addition to the incredible honor, there is also a callback to Embiid's very early days with the Sixers … with a number change.

He will be wearing No. 11.

When Embiid was first drafted by the Sixers, that was the initial number he wore (though he never actually wore it during a game). His current number, 21, was donned by former Sixer Thaddeus Young until 2014.

"Should be a great summer," Embiid said after accepting the jersey. Team USA will be on the hunt for its fifth consecutive gold medal.

It could be a huge summer for the Big Man.

Let's hope it starts off on the right foot with the play-in tournament.

