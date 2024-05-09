The Phoenix Suns are looking for a new head coach once again.

Phoenix fired head coach Frank Vogel after just one season in the position, the team announced on Thursday. The decision comes after the No. 6-seeded Suns were swept by the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

"After a thoughtful review of the season, we concluded that we needed a different head coach for our team," Suns president of basketball operations James Jones said in a statement. "We appreciate Frank's hard work and commitment."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Suns could face competition in their search for a new head coach from the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Darvin Ham last week following a two-year run. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mike Budenholzer will be a "prominent part" of Phoenix's search. Budenholzer, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in 2021, has also been linked to the Lakers' gig.

This story is being updated.