Team USA eliminated from FIBA World Cup with semifinal loss to Germany

The United States men's basketball team has been eliminated from the 2023 FIBA World Cup after losing a semifinal shocker against Germany.

Andreas Obst (24 points), Franz Wagner (22 points) and Daniel Theis (21) powered the German team to a 113-111 win at Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, on Friday. The win marks Germany's first ever win against Team USA in World Cup or Olympic competition.

The Americans led 60-59 at halftime, but Germany outscored them 35-24 in the third quarter. Steve Kerr's team had a 27-19 edge in the fourth, putting it just short of a come-from-behind win.

Anthony Edwards (23 points) and Austin Reaves (21 points) were the leading scorers for the U.S. Mikal Bridges (17 points) and Jalen Brunson (15 points) also reached double figures.

The Americans will head home after going 5-2 in the tournament. Their first loss was an inconsequential defeat against Lithuania after they had already advanced to the knockout round. They then demolished Italy in the quarterfinals before losing to Germany in the semis.

Germany, which is 7-0 in the tournament thus far, will go for gold when it faces the Nikola Jokic-less Serbia team in the final at 8:40 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Team USA, meanwhile, could miss out on a medal for the second straight FIBA World Cup. The team will face Canada at 4:40 a.m. ET on Sunday for a chance at bronze.