Caitlin Clark has the record. Where will she be playing in March Madness?

Caitlin Clark is racking in all of the individual accolades with the Iowa women's basketball team. But where does her team stand as we get closer to March Madness?

Clark led the Hawkeyes (23-3) to a victory on Thursday night when the star guard officially set the record for most points scored all-time in NCAA women's basketball.

Now Iowa has four games left in the regular season and Clark will set her sights on leading the team to its first-ever NCAA title. The Hawkeyes had a nice taste of success after reaching the final in 2023 but fell short to LSU.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

So while the season wraps up, let's take a look ahead at where Iowa will fall in the March Madness bracket and what's in store for Clark in the near future:

What is Iowa seeded in March Madness?

While the season is not over, the No. 5 Hawkeyes will likely have a high seeing in the NCAA Tournament.

If the season ended today, Iowa would earn a No. 2 seed along with NC State, UCLA and Texas, according to the NCAA. The No. 1 seeds would be South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State, and Colorado.

Where will Caitlin Clark be playing in March Madness?

With the No. 2 seed, Clark and the Hawkeyes would host the first two rounds between March 20 and March 24.

Regional play will take place in Albany, N.Y. (MVP Arena) and Portland, Ore. (Moda Center) between March 29 and April 1. Each site will host two regional semifinal games and a regional championship game.

The Final Four will take place on April 5 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland at 7:30 and 9 p.m ET. The championship game will be held at the same location on April 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

If you cannot attend the games in person, the Final Four games will be streamed on ESPN while the final will be on ABC.

When is the NCAA women's basketball Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday will be Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

How to watch Caitlin Clark play in March Madness:

If you want to attend Clark's postseason games in person, you might have to travel a bit. The first two games she plays would likely be in Iowa while the next few would be in Albany or Portland, if the team continues to win

Clark would play the Final Four and championship in Cleveland.

Kelsey Plum shares her thoughts on Caitlin Clark, who is about to break Plum's NCAA women's basketball scoring record.

Is Caitlin Clark going to play in the WNBA?

Clark has been the projected first pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft for a while now.

The Indiana Fever were the lucky winners of the WNBA Draft Lottery back in December and earned the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row. Last year, the Fever selected former South Carolina star Aliyah Boston at No. 1.

As of October 2023, Clark mentioned she hadn't decided if she was going to return for a fifth collegiate season or begin her professional journey. However, she did state that she would treat the 2023-24 season "like this is my last year."

“I’m going to go based off of my gut,” Clark said. “At the end of the day, that’s the biggest thing that I think I should trust. I’m going to know when I need to know if I want to stay or if I want to go.”

Here are five things to know about Caitlin Clark, guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team.