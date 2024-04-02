Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers: How stars of Iowa, UConn compare ahead of Final Four matchup

It's finally happening again.

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers will face off when No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn meet in the 2024 women's Final Four.

Clark dropped a scorching 41 points against No. 3 LSU in the Elite Eight, avenging the Hawkeyes' title-game loss in 2023. After that game, Bueckers logged 28 points as the Huskies upset No. 1 USC 80-73.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

From Clark vs. Angel Reese to Bueckers vs. JuJu Watkins, the tournament has featured some high-profile matchups.

And such matchups are leveling up as the tournament reaches its conclusion. Here's what to know about Clark vs. Bueckers before the two face off on the court:

When is the Iowa vs. UConn Final Four game?

The Hawkeyes and Huskies will face off on Friday, April 5, at 6 p.m. ET.

Have Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers faced off before?

Yes, Clark and Bueckers last faced off in 2021 when both were freshman. That game saw Bueckers and UConn beat Clark and Iowa 92-72 in the Sweet 16.

Bueckers dropped 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists on 7-for-18 shooting overall to help the top-seeded Huskies.

Clark led the No. 5 Hawkeyes with 21 points, five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block on 7-for-21 shooting overall.

They have not played each other since.

How is Caitlin Clark's stats vs Paige Bueckers?

Clark has the better individual statistics than Bueckers because she is the Iowa system. Bueckers can lead an offense, too, but has Aaliyah Edwards in the frontcourt to form a dangerous one-two punch.

Here's a look at each players' individual numbers in 2024:

Caitlin Clark, Iowa : 36 games, 31.7 points, 8.9 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 0.5 blocks, 46/38/86 shooting split on 23/14/7 volume.

: 36 games, 31.7 points, 8.9 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 0.5 blocks, 46/38/86 shooting split on 23/14/7 volume. Paige Bueckers, UConn: 37 games, 21.9 points, 3.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.4 blocks, 54/42/83 shooting split on 15/5/4 volume.

Have Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers been teammates?

Yes, Clark and Bueckers suited up together for Team USA's U19 squad at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. They won gold after beating Mali 93-79 in the final.

Are Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers entering the WNBA draft?

Yes, Clark, 22, is entering the 2024 WNBA Draft in which the Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 overall pick.

Bueckers, however, will not be leaving college basketball just yet. The 22-year-old announced on Feb. 16 that she would stay next season.

Bueckers still has two more years of eligibility due to being a medical redshirt in 2022-23 and the additional COVID-19 year.

Have Caitlin Clark or Paige Bueckers won a national championship?

No, neither Clark nor Bueckers have a national championship to their respective names.

Clark came close in 2023 but Iowa fell to LSU in the title game. Bueckers also came close in 2022 but UConn fell to South Carolina in the title game.

The 2024 tournament will be Clark's last chance to add a college ring to her resume while Bueckers will still have a chance in the future.

What were Caitlin Clark's and Paige Bueckers' high school rankings?

Before Clark and Bueckers became college stars, they were dominating at the high school level.

Bueckers was the No. 1 high school prospect in 2020, according to ESPN, while Clark came in at No. 4. Both were five-star prospects, with LSU's Angel Reese and Stanford's Cameron Brink coming in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.