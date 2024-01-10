Here's how much it costs to watch Caitlin Clark in the women's basketball regular season

Caitlin Clark is driving up ticket sales everywhere she goes.

The Iowa women’s basketball player — who is just hundreds of points away from securing the NCAA women’s basketball scoring record — is selling out arenas every time the No. 3 ranked team competes on the road.

With seven away games left in the season for the Hawkeyes, all are already sold out on the teams' official sites — and to be clear, the tickets have been far from cheap. At this time, however, there are tickets still available on partner and third-party sites.

In August, Iowa announced that tickets for the whole season had sold out for the first time in program history.

Nonetheless, Clark along with other stars such as LSU’s Angel Reese have been doing their part in garnering attention to the sport of women’s basketball -- bringing much popularity to a sport that wasn't always highly sought after.

With approximately two months left of the women’s basketball season, here is how much it costs to catch Clark in action on the road:

Tickets to Caitlin Clark basketball games

Note: All prices are as of Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Purdue (Mackey Arena)

Tickets for this game are sold out on Purdue's website as of Jan. 10. However on SeatGeek, Purdue’s official ticket partner, tickets can be purchased for as low as $3. Courtside tickets, which are the most expensive, are going for $344.

Sunday, Jan. 21, at No. 16 Ohio State (Schottenstein Center)

Tickets are sold out. On Ticketmaster (not a partner of Ohio State), resale general admission tickets cost as low as $20. The most expensive seat in the house is going for $1,094 (Section 106, Row G) behind Iowa's bench.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Northwestern (Welsh Ryan Arena)

Tickets are sold out. There are limited tickets left for this game on SeatGeek with the cheapest spot being general admission ($174) but the "seat location is not mapped" on the site. The best seats left for this game are in Section 108, Row 1 (behind the scorers) for $1,788.

Saturday, Feb. 3, at Maryland (XFINITY Center)

Tickets are sold out. Tickets can be purchased on SeatGeek, Maryland's official ticket marketplace, from $115 to $1,145.

Sunday, Feb. 11, at Nebraska (Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Tickets are sold out. Resale tickets are available on SeatGeek, ranging from $60 to $1,169.

Thursday, Feb. 22, at No. 13 Indiana (Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall)

Tickets are sold out. On SeatGeek, Indiana's official ticket marketplace, upper general admission tickets are going for $90 while front-row center court tickets can cost as much as $1,403.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Minnesota (Williams Arena)

This last and final road game for Iowa is, you guessed it, sold out. SeatGeek, Minnesota's official ticket marketplace, has tickets in the Section 200 for as low as $96. The most expensive ticket is $903 in Section 112.