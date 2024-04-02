The women's Elite Eight showdown between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU on Monday certainly lived up to the hype.

And Luka Doncic was among those who tuned in for the highly anticipated matchup.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar told reporters at shootaround Tuesday that he watched the first half of Iowa's 94-87 victory over defending champion LSU. He missed the second half after needing to get treatment ahead of Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In a rematch of last year's national championship game, Iowa and LSU were tied at the end of the first half. But then, Caitlin Clark happened.

The NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader recorded 22 of her 41 points, along with seven of her 12 assists, in the second half to power Iowa to a second straight Final Four.

When Doncic was asked whether he sees any of his game in Clark's, he likened the college basketball sensation to a different NBA superstar.

"[She's] the women's Steph Curry," Doncic said.

The five-time All-Star then added: "She can shoot it better than me."

Luka Doncic on Caitlin Clark's performance last night:



"That's the women's Steph Curry. She can shoot it better than me." pic.twitter.com/6COq4rzNr8 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 2, 2024

Doncic isn't the first to compare Clark to Curry.

Both sharpshooters boast unlimited range with the ability to knock down long-range jumpers off the dribble and off movement. Curry has drilled the most 3-pointers in NBA history, while Clark on Monday became the all-time Division I women's leader in made triples.

Basketball fans may even get to see Clark and Curry go head-to-head next year. Curry faced New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend earlier this year, and the event reportedly could be expanded to include Clark and Warriors guard Klay Thompson when San Francisco hosts the All-Star festivities in 2025.