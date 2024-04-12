Thousands of UConn fans gather to celebrate another basketball championship

Thousands of UConn fans showed up in Hartford, Conn. on Saturday to celebrate the 2024 national champion UConn Huskies and take part in the victory parade and rally.

The Huskies are back-to-back national champions after securing their sixth national title on Monday night when they defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, 75-60, in the NCAA finals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The celebration to congratulate the 2024 NCAA National Championship win started with a parade and continued with a rally. Hartford police estimated that up to 60,000 people showed up for the celebration.

“Everywhere we went this year, every arena we went into, on the road, MSG (Madison Square Garden), Brooklyn, Boston to Phoenix, we said the same thing every time we walked into the arena. – We always said, 'The champs are here,” UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley said during the rally.

“The champs are here today in Hartford with the best fans in the world,” Hurley said. “Basketball capital of the world, Storrs, Connecticut. Back to back champs!”

And Hurley is already looking ahead to next year -- “Next year we go for the three-peat,” Hurley said.

On Friday, the day before the parade and rally, UConn's Donovan Clingan, of Bristol, announced that he will enter his name in the NBA draft.

“I appreciate you guys. You guys have been the best fans to me the past few years. I’ll cherish those moments the rest of my life. I’ll be a Husky for life. Love you guys,” he told the fans who gathered for the rally.

His father, Bill Clingan, was at the parade on Saturday and talked about his son’s decision and what UConn has meant to him.

“UConn’s meant everything to Donovan and our family. It’s just been amazing. You know, he’s going through the process. We’ve got to go through it. We’ll see how it goes,” Bill Clingan said.

“I know he’s going to do well,” he added.

The rally began just before noon and the governor was there to celebrate the champs.

“Hey America, this is what the basketball capital of America looks like,” Gov. Ned Lamont said during the rally.

“We are the champions, my friend,” he added.