When is the women's Final Four? Bracket, schedule, location and more to know

Two of the women's Final Four spots have been secured.

The No. 1 overall South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 3 NC State Wolfpack won their respective regions in the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday to reach the national semifinals.

South Carolina kept its perfect season alive with an Elite Eight victory over No. 3 Oregon State, while NC State took down No. 1 Texas for its first Final Four berth since 1998.

The two teams joining the Gamecocks and Wolfpack in the semifinals will be determined in the last two Elite Eight contests Monday night.

So, with the semifinal field halfway set, here's everything to know about the Final Four:

Who's in the women's Final Four?

Two of the four tournament semifinal spots have been secured:

No. 1 South Carolina

No. 3 NC State

These are the remaining Elite Eight contests that will decide the last two Final Four berths:

What is the women's Final Four bracket?

Here's what the two Final Four matchups will look like:

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 NC State

Winner of Iowa/LSU vs. winner of USC/UConn

When is the women's Final Four?

Both Final Four showdowns are scheduled for Friday.

Where is the women's Final Four?

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, is the site of this year's Final Four.

What are the women's Final Four game times and schedule?

The two semifinal contests will take place at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET. Which games will take place in each window is still TBD.

What TV channel are the women's Final Four games on?

Both Final Four contests will air on ESPN.

How to stream the women's Final Four games live online

They will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

When is the women's NCAA championship game?

The national champion will be crowned on Sunday, April 7.

