Alabama's Nick Saban retiring after legendary coaching career, reports say

The Nick Saban era is over.

The legendary head football coach of Alabama, who won six of his seven national titles with the program, is retiring, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national titles at Alabama. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 10, 2024

BREAKING: Nick Saban is retiring, per source. The 72-year-old Alabama coach has won SEVEN national titles, six with the Tide. Chris Low first reported the news. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 10, 2024

The 72-year-old Saban took over as Alabama coach in 2007 and spent 17 seasons with the program. Saban, who won his first national championship with LSU in 2003, led the Crimson Tide to the title in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020.

Saban is the only coach to win national championships with two separate FBS programs since the start of the AP Top 25 in 1936.

Saban guided Alabama to a 12-2 record this season. His final game was a 27-20 overtime loss to eventual national champion Michigan in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

ESPN's Chris Low reported that Saban informed his team of his retirement on Wednesday afternoon.

Saban's head coaching career began at the University of Toledo in 1990. After leading the team to a 9-2 record and Mid-American Conference co-championship, Saban departed the program in 1991 to become the defensive coordinator of the NFL's Cleveland Browns on Bill Belichick's staff.

He took over as head coach of Michigan State in 1995 and spent five seasons with the team. He then joined LSU in 2000, capturing his first national championship in his fourth season with the program.

Saban was named head coach of the NFL's Miami Dolphins in 2005, going 9-7 in his first season and 6-10 in his second before departing with three years remaining on his contract. He then returned to the college game with Alabama and cemented his status as one of the spot's greatest coaches by restoring a national powerhouse. With the Crimson Tide, he won nine SEC championships, went 16-7 in bowl games and, over a 12-year span, captured six national championships.

Saban has a collegiate coaching record of 292-71-1, making him the fifth winningest football coach in history.

This story is being updated.