The history of college football championship games

A new college football champion will be crowned on Monday.

The Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies will square off in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston. Both teams will look to cap off undefeated seasons after winning thrilling CFP semifinals.

No. 1 Michigan came from behind to win an overtime thriller against No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl. No. 2 Washington then fended off No. 3 Texas in an exhilarating Sugar Bowl to set up the championship matchup.

While both schools are making their debut in the CFP National Championship, Michigan brings much more championship experience into the 2024 title game. The Wolverines have nine national championships in their history with the last one coming in 1997, when they were co-champions with Nebraska. The Huskies have only been named consensus champions, earning the title with Miami in 1991.

As indicated by split championships, the sport went through several systems to determine a top team before landing on its current College Football Playoff format. More change is on the way, too, with the Michigan-Washington matchup serving as the end of an era for the CFP.

Ahead of Monday’s showdown, here’s a look back at recent national title winners and the system in place for their championships:

Bowl Coalition and Bowl Alliance champions by year

From 1968 (the year the AP poll began crowning its champion after bowl games) to 1992, the No. 1 and No. 2 teams entering bowl season only matched up in a bowl game six times.

After Consensus National Champions were announced for the 1990 and 1991 seasons, the Bowl Coalition went into place beginning with the 1992 season. The coalition was formed through an agreement between conferences and bowl games to set up a national championship game between the top two teams each season. After three seasons, the coalition was reconfigured and became the Bowl Alliance, which lasted for three seasons, as well.

There was a major flaw in the Bowl Coalition and Bowl Alliance being used to crown a national champion: the Big Ten and Pac-10 were not involved since both conferences were contractually obligated to play in the Rose Bowl. The Tournament of Roses Association did not allow either conference champion to play in a title game, even if one of them was ranked No. 1 or No. 2.

Here are the championship game results from the years under the Bowl Coalition and Bowl Alliance:

1993 Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 34, No. 1 Miami 13

1994 Orange Bowl: No. 1 Florida State 18, No. 2 Nebraska 16

1995 Orange Bowl: No. 1 Nebraska 24, No. 3 Miami 17

1996 Fiesta Bowl: No. 1 Nebraska 62, No. 2 Florida 24

1997 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Florida 52, No. 1 Florida State 20

1998 Orange Bowl: No. 2 Nebraska 42, No. 3 Tennessee 17

Even with the Bowl Coalition in place, it still did not lead to a consensus champion. For the 1997 season, Nebraska was named the national champion via the Coaches’ Poll following its Orange Bowl win over Tennessee, but No. 1 Michigan was named the national champion via the Associated Press after winning the Rose Bowl over No. 7 Washington State.

BCS National Championship winners by year

The Bowl Championship Series was put in place beginning with the 1998 season. The Big Ten and Pac-10, along with the Rose Bowl, joined Bowl Alliance’s member conferences to create a system that determined five bowl matchups between 10 of the top-ranked teams.

Known for its combination of polls and computer selection methods, the BCS did not have a standalone title game until the 2006 season. For eight years, the top two teams squared off for the national championship via a rotating group of four elite bowls: the Fiesta Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl and Rose Bowl.

Here are the BCS Championship contests from 1999 through 2006 (games listed by the year in which the game was played, not the season as a whole):

1999 Fiesta Bowl: No. 1 Tennessee 23, No. 2 Florida State 16

2000 Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Florida State 46, No. 2 Virginia Tech 29

2001 Orange Bowl: No. 1 Oklahoma 13, No. 2 Florida State 2

2002 Rose Bowl: No. 1 Miami 37, No. 2 Nebraska 14

2003 Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State 31, No. 1 Miami 24 (2OT)

2004 Sugar Bowl: No. 2 LSU 21, No. 1 Oklahoma 14

2005 Orange Bowl: No. 1 USC 55, No. 2 Oklahoma 19

2006 Rose Bowl: No. 2 Texas 41, No. 1 USC 38

BCS National Championship Game winners by year

The national title was determined through the BCS National Championship Game for the 2006 season through the 2013 season. The championship was a standalone contest that pinned the top two ranked teams entering bowl season.

Here is the winner from each BCS National Championship Game (the BCS named its championship games based on the year in which the game was played, not the season as a whole):

2007: No. 2 Florida 41, No. 1 Ohio State 14

2008: No. 2 LSU 38, No. 1 Ohio State 24

2009: No. 2 Florida 24, No. 1 Oklahoma 14

2010: No. 1 Alabama 37, No. 2 Texas 21

2011: No. 1 Auburn 22, No. 2 Oregon 19

2012: No. 2 Alabama 21, No. 1 LSU 0

2013: No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 1 Notre Dame 14

2014: No. 1 Florida State 34, No. 2 Auburn 31

College Football Playoff National Championship winners by year

The College Football Playoff system replaced the BCS beginning with the 2014 season. The CFP puts the top four ranked teams in a single-elimination bracket with semifinals being played in bowl games. The winners of the two semifinals then match up in the CFP National Championship.

Here are the final scores for the CFP National Championship game since it crowned its first champion in the 2014 season (the College Football Playoff also names its championship games based on the year in which it is played):

2015: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2016: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2017: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2018: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2019: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2020: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2021: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2022: No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

2023: No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7

What is the new College Football Playoff format?

After a champion is crowned Monday night at NRG Stadium, the College Football Playoff will move to a 12-team format.

Teams seeded Nos. 1-4 will get a bye to the quarterfinals, while teams seeded Nos. 5-12 will play first-round games at the home field of the higher-seeded team. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in the following bowl games: the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl.

The semifinal winners will then face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Where will next year’s College Football Playoff National Championship be played?

The first title game under the new format will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20, 2025.

The 2026 CFP National Championship will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Jan. 19, 2026.