How to watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in top-10 showdown

Two historic college football programs will meet under the lights at Notre Dame Stadium this weekend.

The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) will battle the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) that could wind up having major College Football Playoff implications.

Marcus Freeman made his Notre Dame coaching debut in Columbus to open the 2022 season. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud tossed two touchdown passes and the Buckeyes’ defense held Notre Dame scoreless in the second half to secure a 21-10 win at The Shoe.

Stroud is now with the Houston Texans and the Buckeyes have handed the keys to Kyle McCord. Meanwhile, Sam Hartman is the new QB1 for the Fighting Irish after transferring from Wake Forest.

Which team will make a primetime statement? Here is how to watch the Notre Dame-Ohio State showdown:

Where is the Notre Dame-Ohio State game?

Notre Dame and Ohio State will square off at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

When is the Notre Dame-Ohio State game?

The matchup will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 23.

How to watch Notre Dame-Ohio State game

Viewers can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will be on the call.

Maria Taylor, Michael Robinson, Joshua Perry, Matt Cassel, Ahmed Fareed and Nicole Auerbach will be on for NBC Sports’ “College Countdown” pregame coverage, as well as halftime coverage.

NBC Sports’ 2023 Notre Dame football schedule

NBC Sports will broadcast seven Notre Dame games in 2023. The first was Notre Dame’s season-opening win against Navy in Ireland and the other six are Irish home games at Notre Dame Stadium.

On top of the marquee Ohio State matchup, the Irish will host another must-watch game under the lights next month. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will play at Notre Dame Stadium this season when Notre Dame welcomes rival No. 5 USC on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Here is the full list of NBC Sports’ remaining Notre Dame games this season: