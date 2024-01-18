Miami tight end Cam McCormick (84) returns the ball to an official after a play in the fourth quarter as the Miami Hurricanes faced the Rutgers Scarlett Knights on Dec. 28, 2023, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Some people wish college lasted forever. For Cam McCormick, that wish seems to be coming true.

McCormick, a tight end at the University of Miami, was granted a record-setting ninth season of eligibility to suit up for the Hurricanes in 2024.

The 25-year-old Oregon native announced the news on social media Thursday, touting the upcoming season as his "last ride."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

How exactly is McCormick still eligible to play college football after beginning his career in 2016? It's a bit complicated, but he missed significant parts of four different seasons due to injuries, redshirted a year and gained another year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He redshirted his true freshman season in 2016 after enrolling in the University of Oregon alongside current Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert. McCormick played 13 games in 2017 and totaled six catches before a broken leg derailed his 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons -- the latter two where he didn't play a single game.

In 2021, McCormick played just two games for the Ducks before suffering a foot injury to end his sixth season early. His seventh and final year at Oregon in 2022 was his most successful, playing 13 games and scoring three touchdowns.

McCormick transferred to Miami for the 2023 season to reunite with head coach Mario Cristobal, who left the Ducks for the Hurricanes one year prior. The 6-foot-5 McCormick had eight receptions in 13 games last season.

In 36 career games, he has 26 catches for 231 yards and four touchdowns.

The decision to play a ninth year of college football is unprecedented. Northern Illinois linebacker Kyle Pugh (2015-22) was tied with McCormick at eight seasons of eligibility, but the Miami tight end will stand alone when he takes the field in August.