Michigan becomes first NCAAF program to reach 1,000 wins

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with Donovan Edwards #7 after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 18, 2023 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Wolverines are all alone atop the summit.

No. 2-ranked Michigan became the first NCAA Football program to reach 1,000 wins on Saturday after topping unranked Maryland 31-24 on the road.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Players and staff gathered after the final whistle to pose while holding a sign that read "1000 wins" along with smaller-sized football signs with "1,000" and the Michigan "M" on it.

The win versus the Terrapins moved the Wolverines to 11-0 on the season despite drama surrounding the program's alleged sign-stealing scheme.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was even banned from being on the sidelines for the team's final three games.

The Big Ten said the school had violated its sportsmanship policy by conducting “an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years” that resulted in “an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition.”

But Michigan has won its last two games without Harbaugh at the game venue with offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore in charge.

The win over Maryland puts Michigan's all-time win-loss-draw record at 1,000-353-36. The Wolverines have a 73.3% winning percentage, which ranks second among all programs.

Which team is in first? That would be Ohio State at 73.5% based off its 963-331-53 record. The Buckeyes currently are the second-most winningest college team, with Alabama right behind at 962.

And who does Michigan play next to end the regular season for a chance to go 12-0? Ohio State at "The Big House."