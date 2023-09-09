Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. on record pace after huge first quarter

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the first half against the Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 9, 2023.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. got off to a fast start on Saturday.

As in four catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns...in the first quarter.

Coming off a season-opening performance in which he was limited to two catches for 18 yards last week, it took Harrison just one minute and 20 seconds to easily surpass that yardage total and find the end zone. He caught a third-down pass along the sideline and took it 71 yards for the touchdown to give Ohio State a 7-0 lead over Youngstown State.

He capped his first-quarter performance with a 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle McCord in the back of the end zone, giving Ohio State a 14-7 lead with 1:20 left.

At the half, Harrison had seven receptions for 160 yards and one shoutout from LeBron James.

Marvin Harrison Jr!!! H.I.M. 18 for 6 #GoBuckeyes🌰 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 9, 2023

Harrison entered Saturday with five games of 120 or more receiving yards and three multi-touchdown games. That included a seven-catch, 184-yard, three-touchdown performance last year on Sept. 10, which was also the second game of the season.

The NCAA Division-I record for most receiving yards in a game is 405, which was set by Troy Edwards of Louisiana Tech in 1998.

Here's everything you need to know about Harrison amid what could be a memorable performance.

Who is Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is a junior wide receiver on the Ohio State Buckeyes football team.

How tall is Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is listed at 6-4 and 205 pounds.

Where is Marvin Harrison Jr. from?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is from Philadelphia. He went to high school at St. Joseph's Prep, where he was teammates with current Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord.

Who is Marvin Harrison Jr.'s father?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison. A first-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, Harrison spent his entire 13-year career with the Indianapolis Colts, catching 1,102 receptions for 14,580 yards and 128 touchdowns. The eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All Pro selection teamed with Peyton Manning to help the Colts win the 2006 Super Bowl.

When will Marvin Harrison Jr. enter the draft?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is eligible to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. After finishing his sophomore season with 1,234 receiving yards (sixth in NCAA) and 14 touchdowns (fourth in NCAA), recent mock drafts have him being selected with the No. 2 overall pick behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams.