Ready, set, go! Philadelphia’s iconic Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run returns to its roots this May and NBC10 has everything you need to know about the largest 10-mile road race in the country.

When will the Broad Street Run take place?

The 2024 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will be held on Sunday, May 5, with a start time of 7:30 a.m.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The race returns to its traditional date of the first Sunday in May after last year’s race took place on April 28 due to a scheduled Phillies game. This year, the scheduled Phillies game on May 5, 2024, will push the start time up a half hour to 7:30 a.m.

Where is the finish line for the Broad Street Run?

The 2024 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will return its traditional finish line to the Navy Yard. That means the race course will be a straight line from the start line at Somerville and Broad with no turns. Construction at the Navy Yard moved the finish line for the 2021-2023 races. Once again, kids’ events and post-race activities will be held, and spectators are welcome to cheer on runners along the course.

Where and when can you register for the Broad Street Run?

Registration for the 2024 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will open Feb. 1 at 12:01 a.m. and close on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. The race will welcome up to 40,000 runners. Registrants will be accepted through a lottery system or have the option of running on behalf of a charity partner.

Runners will be notified the week of February 19 if they have secured a race bib.

You can register for the race on the Blue Cross Broad Street Run website.

Where can I watch the Broad Street Run?

If you can't watch the race in person, you can watch the race live from the comfort of your home on NBC10, the NBC10 app and the NBC10 Philadelphia streaming channels on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now.