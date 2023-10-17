Trending
Deion Sanders' advice book ‘Elevate and Dominate' to be published in March

The University of Colorado football coach will offer advice in his new book “Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field”

By The Associated Press

Deion Sanders
Jamie Schwaberow/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on vs. Stanford at Folsom Field.

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has counted the ways to success.

The Gallery Books imprint 13a announced Tuesday that Sanders' “Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field,” will come out March 12, 2024. The NFL and college football Hall of Famer, now head coach of college's Colorado Buffaloes, will draw upon his own experience in offering guidelines for life and work.

“Success isn’t just about what you achieve between the lines on game day or stacking up money that you may never get to fully enjoy. It’s about winning in ALL ASPECTS of life," Sanders said in a statement. “From the mindset you cultivate, the discipline you uphold, and your faith in God – champions aren’t born; they’re made, day by day, choice by choice and decision by decision. You’ve got to BE CONSISTENT and BELIEVE every darn step of the way.”

Sanders is also the author of a memoir, “Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life," which came out in 1999.

