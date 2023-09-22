Eagles D-line vs. Vikings Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago Share 7 photos 1/7 From left to right: Zach Cunningham, Josh Sweat, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Haason ReddickOn this play (2nd-9 in the 1st quarter), Cunningham rushes, Reddick drops and Sweat gets a QB hit from the 4i technique. 2/7 From left to right: Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, Josh Sweat, Haason ReddickThis was 2nd-and-10 late in the second quarter. Again, we see Sweat get to rush from the inside, while Cox gets to rush from the end. We saw a few of these looks, with two edges on one side and two tackles on the other. 3/7 From left to right: Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, Derek Barnett, Haason ReddickThis was 3rd-and-10 early in the third quarter. We saw the beginning of this in training camp. Barnett got a ton of snaps inside and that has continued during the season. 4/7 From left to right: Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, Josh Sweat Haason ReddickThis was a 3rd-and-15 with 2:55 left in the game. 5/7 From left to right: Milton Williams, Kentavius Street, Derek Barnett, Brandon GrahamThis was 2nd-and-10 with about 4 minutes to go in the fourth. Williams got a chance to rush from his old DE position. 6/7 From left to right: Kentavius Street, Marlon Tuipulotu, Derek Barnett, Nolan SmithThis happened on 1st-and-10 with just under 2 minutes left. Another look with two tackles on one side of the line and two ends on the other. The Vikings were down so the Eagles were expecting heavy pass. 7/7 From left to right: Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat, Haason ReddickThis was 2nd-and-5 with just 1:41 remaining. Carter has been a monster rushing the passer from the 3-tech but he has the ability to bounce outside too. Share More Photo Galleries Eagles in kelly green 2017 NBA Re-Draft: Sixers' Process gets a huge facelift Ranking all 30 NFL stadiums 2021-22 NHL Power Rankings: Contenders and pretenders