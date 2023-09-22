Trending

Eagles D-line vs. Vikings

From left to right: Zach Cunningham, Josh Sweat, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Haason Reddick

On this play (2nd-9 in the 1st quarter), Cunningham rushes, Reddick drops and Sweat gets a QB hit from the 4i technique.
From left to right: Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick

This was 2nd-and-10 late in the second quarter. Again, we see Sweat get to rush from the inside, while Cox gets to rush from the end. We saw a few of these looks, with two edges on one side and two tackles on the other.
From left to right: Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, Derek Barnett, Haason Reddick

This was 3rd-and-10 early in the third quarter. We saw the beginning of this in training camp. Barnett got a ton of snaps inside and that has continued during the season.
From left to right: Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, Josh Sweat Haason Reddick

This was a 3rd-and-15 with 2:55 left in the game.
From left to right: Milton Williams, Kentavius Street, Derek Barnett, Brandon Graham

This was 2nd-and-10 with about 4 minutes to go in the fourth. Williams got a chance to rush from his old DE position.
From left to right: Kentavius Street, Marlon Tuipulotu, Derek Barnett, Nolan Smith

This happened on 1st-and-10 with just under 2 minutes left. Another look with two tackles on one side of the line and two ends on the other. The Vikings were down so the Eagles were expecting heavy pass.
From left to right: Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick

This was 2nd-and-5 with just 1:41 remaining. Carter has been a monster rushing the passer from the 3-tech but he has the ability to bounce outside too.
