Now-merged XFL and USFL to debut season on March 30

With the merger of XFL and USFL approved by regulators, the combined season will launch on March 30, 2024.

By Julia Elbaba

USFL Football
Justin Ford/USFL/Getty Images for USFL

A detailed view of the USFL logo on a football during a game between the New Orleans Breakers and Houston Gamblers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on June 18, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Federal regulators have approved the merger of XFL and USFL -- two spring football leagues -- with the season set to launch on March 30, 2024.

The combined league will be executively run by XFL CEO Russ Brandon.

“We are pleased to have completed the antitrust review process in connection with the proposed merger of the XFL and USFL and intend to play a combined season this spring kicking off on Saturday, March 30,” the two leagues said in a statement. “We are now finalizing terms of the definitive agreement and will share more about this new League in the coming weeks.”

While each of the original leagues held eight teams, it is uncertain what the combined league will have.

The XFL, first founded in 2001, has teams stretched from Seattle, Washington, to Washington, D.C. The league shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was then purchased by RedBird Capital Partners, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Dany Garcia from Vince McMahon.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is part of a group that will reportedly purchase the XFL for approximately $15 million.

The USFL, which has teams between New Jersey and Memphis, played its first season in 2022.

The United States Football League (USFL) is set to return in the spring of 2022 after their final game was played 37 years ago.

football
