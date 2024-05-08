Trending
Philadelphia Phillies

Fan loses wedding band while cheering on the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park

The ring is described as a gold band with diamond cuts

By Lucy Bustamante and Cherise Lynch

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

A Phillies fan is asking for the public's help.

Mary Rossano said she lost her wedding band at Citizens Bank Park during Sunday's Mother's Appreciation Day game.

While cheering for Bryce Harper's 3-run homer Rossano told NBC10 her wedding band flew off her finger.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Rossano says she was sitting in section 139 with her daughter when the ring went missing. She did go to guest services for help, and other fans assisted in the search, but nothing helped.

Phillies Game Story 15 hours ago

Phillies blow out Blue Jays, even without their A-lineup, for 7th straight win

Philadelphia Phillies Apr 12

‘It's changed everything:' Northeast Philly man meets his kidney donor at Phillies game

Tuesday night, Rossano returned to the ballpark to cheer on the Phillies again but also hoped they could have another chance to find the ring, but unfortunately, no luck.

Rossano describes the ring as a gold band with diamond cuts. She had the ring since she got married 27 years ago.

"If you find the ring please consider returning it. It is a ring that means a lot to me

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Phillies
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us