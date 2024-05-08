Fan loses wedding band while cheering on the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park

A Phillies fan is asking for the public's help.

Mary Rossano said she lost her wedding band at Citizens Bank Park during Sunday's Mother's Appreciation Day game.

While cheering for Bryce Harper's 3-run homer Rossano told NBC10 her wedding band flew off her finger.

Rossano says she was sitting in section 139 with her daughter when the ring went missing. She did go to guest services for help, and other fans assisted in the search, but nothing helped.

Tuesday night, Rossano returned to the ballpark to cheer on the Phillies again but also hoped they could have another chance to find the ring, but unfortunately, no luck.

Rossano describes the ring as a gold band with diamond cuts. She had the ring since she got married 27 years ago.

"If you find the ring please consider returning it. It is a ring that means a lot to me

