Travis and Jason Kelce score No. 1 on Billboard charts with ‘Fairytale of Philadelphia'

Watch out Taylor Swift, your boyfriend - and his brother - are topping the Billboard charts too.

Jason and Travis Kelce are football stars, pod-casters and now even bigger pop-culture figures than even they expected.

Just a week after making their debut on the Billboard charts, the Kelce brothers are No. 1 for the first time with the song "Fairytale of Philadelphia."

The song has landed No. 1 on the Rock Digital Song Sales and Holiday Digital Song Sales charts. In addition to the amazing sales, the song has racked up 1.1 million official U.S. streams from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23, according to Billboard.

The duo thanked Swifites - and everyone else who streamed - for the success of the single in a new episode of their New Heights podcast.

"Fairytale of Philadelphia" is a rendition of the The Pogues' 1987 classic "Fairytale of New York" but with Philadelphia references.

The hit song will appear on the new Philadelphia Eagles Christmas charity album "A Philly Special Christmas Special" which is set to release on Dec. 1. Other members of the Eagles and special guest R&B legend Patti LaBelle are featured on the album as well.

