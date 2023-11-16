WATCH: Philly Live presents: Fashion Touchdown 2023

On Monday, Nov. 13, the Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) Independence Fashion Touchdown event took place after a three-year hiatus.

Philadelphia Eagles players and their partners strutted down the runway in outfits presented by Boyds in support of the BBBS Independence mission to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

This year’s event, presented by Marrone Law Firm, featured a fashion show, silent and live auction, a curated menu of food and beverages, and much more. Guests experienced an exciting night of football, fashion and fundraising as well as appearances from the following current and former Eagles:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Boston Scott

D’Andre Swift

Darius Slay

James Bradberry

Joshua Jobe (former BBBS Little)

Haason Reddick

Brian Westbrook

Mike Mamula

Vinny Curry (former BBBS Big)

Kevin Reilly - Live Auction Auctioneer

Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., NBC10 will air a half-hour recap of the entire event as well as interviews with Boston Scott, Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Brent Celek, Vinny Curry and Harold Carmichael. You can watch the entire special on NBC10, Roku, NBC Sports Philadelphia and the video embedded on top of this article.