Bills' Damar Hamlin gets first regular-season tackle since cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin got his first regular-season snap since suffering a life-threatening cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, 2023.

Hamlin entered the field late in the fourth quarter versus the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. He replaced defensive back Cam Lewis, who was forced to come off with an injury.

The 25-year-old Hamlin was met with loud cheers and an ovation from the Buffalo home crowd when he came on, also recording a tackle in the process.

Unfortunately for Hamlin, the Bills couldn't hold on for the win after Denver scored a field goal as time expired, taking home the 24-22 result.

But it marked a significant personal achievement for Hamlin, as he was active for just the second time this season. He did not play the first time he was eligible, though he did make appearances during preseason on both special teams and defense.

Hamlin had suffered the cardiac arrest on the field when the Bills played the Bengals in Cincinnati, a game that would be canceled after the incident.

Hamlin returned to the scene in Week 9 when both teams met again at Paycor Stadium for Sunday Night Football action. He was not active for the game, but had an emotional moment when he walked around the logo afterwards, reflecting on his journey.