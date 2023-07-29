It was the second-straight day that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got into a skirmish with a teammate.

It's not often that a scuffle breaks out between teammates after a touchdown. But that was the case for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

After Patrick Mahomes tossed a touchdown pass to Kelce during practice, linebacker Jack Cochrane attempted to swat the ball out of the All-Pro tight end's hands after the play. Kelce took exception and threw a punch at Cochrane.

The two then exchanged shoves and words before being separated.

Mahomes to Kelce, little chirping after the catch pic.twitter.com/kv56jIyiUH — Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) July 29, 2023

Kelce later showed remorse for the incident on social media.

"Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader… plain and simple," Kelce tweeted.

Kelce, a four-time All-Pro selection and eight-time Pro Bowler over his first 10 seasons, set career highs last year with 110 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

The 24-year-old Cochrane is an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota entering his second season, played in 15 games for the Chiefs last season. He recorded nine combined tackles.

It was the second-straight day that Kelce had a minor altercation with a teammate.

Travis Kelce had words for Dicaprio Bootle pic.twitter.com/Si0xdVv6kP — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) July 28, 2023

Kelce got into a skirmish with Chiefs cornerback Dicaprio Bootle after making a catch during Friday’s practice.