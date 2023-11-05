Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey sets NFL rookie consecutive field goal record

The Dallas Cowboys have found a diamond in the rough at kicker.

Brandon Aubrey, a 28-year-old rookie, signed a three-year deal with Dallas over the offseason after leaving USFL side Birmingham Stallions.

Once a first-round draft pick by Toronto FC in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Aubrey made NFL history on Sunday as his team faced their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Aubrey connected on a 51-yard attempt to give Dallas a 17-14 lead just before the end of the first half, setting an NFL record 19 straight made field goals by a rookie kicker.

With that 51-yard field goal to take a 17-14 lead, Brandon Aubrey set an NFL record for the most field goals made (19) without a miss to start an NFL career. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 5, 2023

Here's the yardage of each attempt in the order he made them: 21, 38, 35, 21, 55, 26, 30, 49, 27, 26, 23, 23, 33, 50, 32, 39, 58, 27 and 51.

Aubrey was also named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 8 after accounting for 11 points (2-for-2 on field goals, 5-for-5 on PATs) in Dallas' 43-20 win versus the Los Angeles Rams.

It's quite the turnaround for Aubrey after being released by Toronto in 2017, then again in 2018 when USL side Bethlehem Steel parted ways.

The Notre Dame product ended up being a software engineer in the years since thanks to earning a computer science degree. He even has a LinkedIn profile that has gone viral.

And with Aubrey setting the record, he could surely give his profile a much-needed update.