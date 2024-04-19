Eagles' Jalen Hurts donates $200K for new air conditioning at Philadelphia schools

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts is giving back to the community.

The quarterback has donated $200,000 to fund air conditioning at several schools in the School District of Philadelphia.

Officials said this donation will help add more than 300 air conditioning units in 10 schools across the district, aiming to provide comfort to classrooms and avoid disruptions to school days during the warmer months.

“I believe every child deserves a comfortable space to learn and grow,” Hurts said. “Philadelphia has given me so much, and I'm excited to give back to the community in a way that supports our future leaders. Ensuring our schools are equipped with essential resources like air conditioning is one step toward helping our students achieve their very best.”

The 10 schools are Clara Barton, Gloria Casarez, Castor Gardens, D. Newlin Fell, Thomas Finletter, Fitler Academics Plus, Benjamin Franklin/Science Leadership Academy, Edward Gideon, Abram Jenks and T. Roosevelt.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jalen Hurts for his generosity and commitment to our schools, our students, and our employees,” said Tony B. Watlington, Sr. Ed.D., Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. “This contribution not only enhances the physical infrastructure of our schools but also demonstrates a meaningful investment in our student’s well-being and academic success. As temperatures continue to rise in Philadelphia, we know that air conditioning can significantly influence the learning experience.”

Officials said the District has been working over the years to upgrade the air conditioning systems. Since 2022, more than 40 schools have received either central A/C systems or full window unit installations.