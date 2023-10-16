Bills RB Damien Harris has full movement after neck injury vs. Giants, coach says

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris has full movement after he suffered a neck injury against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, head coach Sean McDermott said.

The injury occurred in the second quarter when Harris was rushing on a third-and-1. He was hit in the neck area by Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence and knocked into Giants linebacker Bobby Okerere, who brought Harris onto the turf at Highmark Stadium.

Medical personnel and trainers tended to Harris, who was on the ground for several minutes while surrounded by his Bills teammates.

Harris gave a thumbs-up sign with his left hand from the stretcher as he was moved into the ambulance. The team soon announced that he had movement in his arms and legs and that he was being transported to a nearby hospital.

Damien Harris gives a thumbs-up as he exits the game.



Our thoughts are with him, his family and the Bills. pic.twitter.com/XiHqrjnqVw — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 16, 2023

McDermott said after the Bills' 14-9 victory that Harris' scans were also good.

"Things are heading in a good direction right now for Damien," he said.

Harris is in his first season with the Bills after spending his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots. The play he was injured on against the Giants was his first carry of the night.