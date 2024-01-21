Trending
nfl playoffs

Here is the conference championship schedule for the 2024 NFL playoffs

Here's what to know about the two upcoming conference title games.

By Logan Reardon and Sanjesh Singh

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It's time to crown the kings of the AFC and NFC.

The divisional round is now complete after four compelling games over the weekend.

On Saturday, the No. 4 Houston Texans' storybook season came to an end at the hands of the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens before the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers handed the same fate to the No. 7 Green Bay Packers.

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule: Bracket, matchups, TV info

Then on Sunday, the No. 3 Detroit Lions handled the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 before the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs once again eliminated the No. 2 Buffalo Bills, this time on the road.

So, how will the conference championships look? Here's what to know:

What is the conference championship schedule of the 2024 NFL playoffs?

The conference championship schedule is complete following Sunday's two games. Here's how it looks:

Sunday, Jan. 28

  • No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 3 p.m. ET, CBS
  • No. 3 Detroit Lions at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX

When are the 2024 NFL conference championship games?

The 2024 conference championship games will take place on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Who are the No. 1 seeds in the 2024 NFL playoffs?

The two No. 1 seeds in the 2024 NFL playoffs are the 13-4 Baltimore Ravens in the AFC and the 12-5 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC -- both of which will host their respective conference title games.

When is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is set for Sunday, Feb. 11.

